DineL.A. is the restaurant initiative of the Los Angeles Tourist Bureau DiscoverLA. For a long time, they’ve done twice yearly Restaurant Weeks, a promotion that allows restaurants to introduce themselves to new diners and remind lapsed regulars of what they’re missing. This time around, more than 250 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week, which runs March 1-14.

Stacey Sun is VP of Member and Partner Services of Discover LA. She says, “As far as restaurants and their approach with dineL.A. this time around, I think overall, many of the restaurants are hopeful that dineL.A. will continue to drive much needed business to their restaurants, especially with the recent reopening of outdoor dining. Some restaurants are being more creative with their menus as far as offering brunch vs. the traditional lunch and dinner offerings, which is fun. Many are offering alcoholic drinks as part of their dineL.A. menus. And a few restaurants are offering meals for 2 or family meals.”

The prices vary from a low of $15 to $20 for a set lunch — to a high of $55 to $65 for set dinner menus.

In addition, it’s the first time dineL.A. is taking place during International Women’s Month, and there are a lot of hardworking restaurant staff in that category to celebrate.

Some of the women-led restaurants include:

Clementine is doing a Deluxe Afternoon Tea Package for $35.

Clementine’s Deluxe Afternoon Tea Package comes with loose leaf tea, tea sandwiches, scones, and other sweets. Photo by Katie Kelley.

Redbird and Akasha are doing dinner.

All Day Baby serves lunch for $25.

At All Day Baby, the ADB Smoked Beef 'N Cheese Sandwich is served with French fries and a choice of a Jack Daniels cocktail. Photo courtesy of Lien Ta.

All Day Baby’s Jack'Sparilla Float. Photo courtesy of Lien Ta.

Casa Vega is doing lunch and dinner, which includes a margarita.

Pikunico Fried Chicken

Pikunico’s Golden Chicken Sandwich. Photo by Dylan + Jenni/Pikunico.

Socalo has a large selection for both lunch at $20 and dinner at $45.

Rossoblu is offering a beautiful meal for $55.

Chao Krung (now run by daughters Katy and Amanda), Mayura, and Ms Chi.

The Original Farmers’ Market is doing a $15 lunch special that involves 13 restaurants, including DuPars.

Other places Evan Kleiman personally would go:

Charcoal in Venice is offering a generous dinner menu for $55.

Dear John’s in Santa Monica was previously hard to get into, and now it’s easier to get takeout.



Dal Rae is a beloved steak house in Pico Rivera.