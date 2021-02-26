While cases of COVID-19 and the flu are finally trending down, another illness appears to be rising fast. It’s called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MISC). It's related to COVID. Symptoms include high fevers and severe inflammation in the body, including the heart, lungs, skin and brain. On Thursday, the LA County Department of Health reported 10 new cases of MISC, making a total of 100 cases in the county. So far, one child has died.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children: LA County has 100 total cases and one death
Credits
Guest:
Dr. Adrienne Randolph - pediatric critical care specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser