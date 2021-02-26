First-time actor Andra Day shines in ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ says critic

Billie Holiday (Andra Day) in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

Billie Holiday (Andra Day) in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Photo by Takashi Seida/Hulu.

Critics review “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” about Holiday’s song “Strange Fruit” and the federal agents who didn’t want her singing it; “My Darling Supermarket,” a documentary about grocery employees in São Paulo, Brazil; “Night of the Kings,” the Ivory Coast’s submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, about a young man who enters a prison located deep in the jungle, notorious for being ruled by its inmates; “The Father,” about an aging man who refuses all help from his daughter.

