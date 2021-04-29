Kamala Harris has been vice president for 100 days. What power does she have in Biden’s administration?

President Joe Biden on Wednesday night began his address to a joint session of Congress by acknowledging the two women sitting behind him: Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It was the first time in American history that California women held both positions.

KCRW now looks at how Harris has spent her first 100 days in office. Publicly, she’s been using her voice as a woman of color and former California attorney general to connect with the Black community after the Derek Chauvin trial, and to speak out against xenophobia after the spa shootings in Atlanta. She also has a bigger portfolio, which resides on earning the trust of President Biden.