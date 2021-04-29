The 1941 film “Citizen Kane” has long sat atop Rotten Tomatoes’ leaderboards as the site’s highest reviewed piece of cinema. Then the site added a negative “Kane” review from 1941, thus killing the film’s perfect rating and putting “Paddington 2” in the top slot. “Paddington” is based on children’s books about an adorable bear living in London, who wears a blue raincoat and red bucket hat.
‘Paddington 2’ unseats ‘Citizen Kane’ on Rotten Tomatoes meter. How did that happen?
Credits
Guest:
- Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson