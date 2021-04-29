‘Paddington 2’ unseats ‘Citizen Kane’ on Rotten Tomatoes meter. How did that happen?

Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Paddington Bear, Hugh Bonneville at the "Paddington 2" U.S. premiere at Village Theater on January 6, 2018 in Westwood, CA.

Hugh Grant, Sally Hawkins, Paddington Bear, Hugh Bonneville at the "Paddington 2" U.S. premiere at Village Theater on January 6, 2018 in Westwood, CA. Photo by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.

The 1941 film “Citizen Kane” has long sat atop Rotten Tomatoes’ leaderboards as the site’s highest reviewed piece of cinema. Then the site added a negative “Kane” review from 1941, thus killing the film’s perfect rating and putting “Paddington 2” in the top slot. “Paddington” is based on children’s books about an adorable bear living in London, who wears a blue raincoat and red bucket hat.

Credits

Guest:

  • Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser