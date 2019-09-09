The famed crystal clear water of Lake Tahoe has become a lot less clear over the years. There are lots of suspects: algae, runoff, fertilizer, erosion. The latest: tiny invasive shrimp. However, some researchers are proposing that the shrimp be harvested and turned into a health supplement.
Lake Tahoe's water is getting murky...because of shrimp?
Credits
Guest:
Louis Sahagun - reporter for the LA Times - @LouisSahagun
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney