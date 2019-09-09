This week, House Judiciary Committee could vote on first formal step to impeachment

Congress is back in session today after its long summer recess. House Democrats are eager to get back to their many investigations into President Donald Trump. The House Judiciary Committee could vote this week on a measure that’s described as the first formal step to potentially impeaching Trump. The committee’s move would give it some extra investigative powers -- powers that were used in the impeachments of previous presidents.

Also, the president’s legal team on Friday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit from House Democrats over unsealing his tax returns. They made a startling argument about why it should be dismissed.

And House Democrats say they want to open another investigation into Trump. This one is about a surprise overnight stay that an Air Force crew made at Trump’s Scottish resort in Turnberry.