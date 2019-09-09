Afghanistan is bracing for increased violence after peace talks at Camp David were canceled over the weekend. President Trump says he called off the negotiations with the Taliban after an American soldier was killed in a car bombing. But the Taliban says they hadn’t planned on coming until the U.S had signed a peace agreement that both sides had agreed to. And there had been significant disagreement within the Trump administration on whether direct talks with the Taliban was even a good idea.
Why are there such differing versions of why Trump-Taliban peace talks were canceled?
