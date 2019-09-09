Why is presidential hopeful Kamala Harris lagging in polls?

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris speaking with attendees at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People, Las Vegas, Nevada.

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris speaking with attendees at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People, Las Vegas, Nevada.

California Democratic Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Kamala Harris unveiled a sweeping criminal justice reform plan today. She wants to end the war on drugs, the death penalty and solitary confinement, and mass incarceration. She wants to phase out for-profit prisons. And she wants to legalize pot. 

Harris has acknowledged that the plan is more progressive than her record as a prosecutor and as California’s attorney general.

But will the plan light a fire under her bid for the White House? In the polls, she's behind top-tier candidates like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

