Power lines can pose a big problem when it comes to wildfires. The northern California town of Paradise was obliterated in 2018 by a fire sparked by a power line. Now electricity company PG&E says it will bury 10,000 miles worth of their lines underground. But that only accounts for about 10% of their total lines. The project is expected to cost between $15 and $30 billion.
PG&E to spend billions to bury power lines underground. Will that effectively prevent wildfires?
Credits
Guests:
- Wade Graham - public policy professor at Pepperdine University - @wadelgraham
- Lily Jamali - KQED correspondent