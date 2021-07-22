PG&E to spend billions to bury power lines underground. Will that effectively prevent wildfires?

Firefighters respond to grass fire in San Jose on July 15, 2019.

Firefighters respond to grass fire in San Jose on July 15, 2019. Photo by Shutterstock.

Power lines can pose a big problem when it comes to wildfires. The northern California town of Paradise was obliterated in 2018 by a fire sparked by a power line. Now electricity company PG&E says it will bury 10,000 miles worth of their lines underground. But that only accounts for about 10% of their total lines. The project is expected to cost between $15 and $30 billion. 

