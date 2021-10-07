LDS church has a strict hierarchy, but a small faction is bucking the leadership on COVID vax

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has become a microcosm of the nation’s divisions over COVID vaccines. In August, church leaders released a statement urging its members to get vaccinated. A July survey found that about 65% of members support vaccines. However, a small but vocal group of anti-vax members were furious to hear their church was recommending vaccinations. For some, it was the first time they felt a real disagreement with their faith leaders. Those divisions are similar to what more left-leaning LDS members have been feeling for decades over the church’s stance on LGBTQ rights.