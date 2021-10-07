Pfizer and BioNTech have officially asked the FDA to approve their COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids ages 5-11. If approved, more than 28 million kids nationwide will be eligible for the shots, likely sometime between Halloween and Thanksgiving. The FDA will likely discuss the request at its next meeting on October 26. This comes at a time when COVID cases in children rival those of adults in some areas of the country.
Will US kids be eligible for COVID vaccine by Thanksgiving? Pfizer seeks FDA approval
- Yvonne Maldonado, M.D - professor of pediatrics and epidemiology at the Stanford University School of Medicine