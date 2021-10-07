American consumers are dealing with supply chain shortages and disruptions across the board these days. As it turns out, so are British consumers, with an added wrinkle. The U.K. exited the European Union at the beginning of 2021, and consequently, more than 1 million European workers left the U.K. Now there aren’t enough laborers, like truck drivers. Gas stations aren’t getting regular fuel deliveries, and it’s causing long lines and some brawls at the pump. There are also reports of grocery stores running low on some items they can’t easily replace now.