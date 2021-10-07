The World Health Organization approved the first-ever vaccine for malaria on Wednesday. The organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the approval a historic day. The disease kills hundreds of thousands of people every year, mostly children. The vaccine is only moderately effective, but it could save thousands of lives annually.
World Health Organization approves first-ever malaria vaccine. Can it be a game-changer?
Credits
Guest:
- Dr. Sunil Parikh - professor of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Yale School of Public Health