World Health Organization approves first-ever malaria vaccine. Can it be a game-changer?

“This is a disease that has been with us for thousands of years, literally, and has probably killed more individuals than any single infectious disease in our history,” says Dr. Sunil Parikh from the Yale School of Public Health.

The World Health Organization approved the first-ever vaccine for malaria on Wednesday. The organization’s director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the approval a historic day. The disease kills hundreds of thousands of people every year, mostly children. The vaccine is only moderately effective, but it could save thousands of lives annually. 

