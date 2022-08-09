Susan Sarandon can propel ‘Monarch’ through 3 seasons, says critic

“Monarch” is about the drama within a family of country music stars. Credit: YouTube.

The fall TV season is approaching, and there are lots of shows to look forward to. That includes the prequel “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Amazon Prime Video); “Interview with The Vampire” (AMC), based on Anne Rice’s novel; a reboot of “Quantum Leap” (NBC), which was originally about time travel; “Monarch” (Fox), about the royal family of country music; and the fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” 

