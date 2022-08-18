Critics review the latest film releases. “Beast” stars Idris Elba as a father trying to protect his teenaged daughters from a lion terrorizing the South African savannah. “Spin Me Round” is a romantic comedy about a woman who wins an all-expenses trip to Italy. “The Immaculate Room” follows a couple who’s competing for a $5 million prize by locking themselves in an empty white room for 50 days. “The Territory” is a National Geographic documentary about an Indigenous community in the Amazon trying to protect their land from illegal farmers.
‘Beast’: Survival film is about grief, but poorly executed says critic
Credits
Guests:
- Tim Grierson - Senior U.S. Critic for Screen International, a contributing editor at MEL, and the author of “This Is How You Make a Movie" - @TimGrierson
- Katie Walsh - film reviewer for the Tribune News Service and the Los Angeles Times - @katiewalshstx