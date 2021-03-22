California recently expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to millions of more Americans, including those with underlying health conditions and disabilities. State officials now say around 12% of Californians are considered fully vaccinated. And more counties are moving into less restrictive tiers in the state’s reopening plan, meaning more businesses are starting to reopen.

KCRW wants to know your questions about what you can and can’t do — and what you should and shouldn’t do — once you’re fully vaccinated. For those who are about to get their shot(s), what do you want to know about the process?

This Wednesday, March 24, Press Play wants to put your questions to an infectious disease specialist.