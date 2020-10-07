‘Aggie’ film shows how Agnes Gund helped artists in prison and fought to end mass incarceration

Agnes Gund was the heiress to an Ohio banking and investment fortune. Her family once owned the San Jose Sharks hockey team — and the Cleveland Cavaliers when they drafted a young high school basketball phenom named LeBron James.
Agnes Gund spent most of her life as an art patron and philanthropist, building a massive collection of modern and contemporary art. Then nearly four years ago, she sold Roy Lichtenstein’s famous early 1962 pop art painting “Masterpiece” for $165 million. She used the money to start a program that helps artists in prison and works to end mass incarceration and systemic racism.
Her daughter Catherine Gund tells this story in a new documentary about her mother. It’s called “Aggie.”