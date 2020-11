Nevada could be the state that gets Joe Biden to the necessary 270 electoral votes to be declared the next president of the United States. As of noon today, the Associated Press says Biden has 264 electoral votes. Nevada has six electoral votes.

But there are other bigger states where the election is still too close to call, like Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina. The Trump campaign is also waging multiple legal battles to stop the vote count in several of these undecided states.