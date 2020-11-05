Even if President Trump loses re-election, nearly 70 million people still voted for him. That’s a higher vote total than Hillary Clinton got in 2016, when she won the popular vote but still lost the election. Joe Biden also won a record-setting popular vote total, given this year’s massive turnout. But there was no “blue wave” or Joe Biden landslide that pollsters predicted.

And given the enthusiasm at Trump’s rallies and convoys of flag-waving pickup trucks crisscrossing the nation’s highways, it’s safe to say that the political force Trump created is here to stay for now.

