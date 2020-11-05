Trumpism will likely survive, even if Biden wins election. What that means for the US

Hosted by
President Donald Trump dances at the conclusion of a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona. October 28, 2020.

President Donald Trump dances at the conclusion of a "Make America Great Again" campaign rally at Phoenix Goodyear Airport in Goodyear, Arizona. October 28, 2020. Photo by Gage Skidmore (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Even if President Trump loses re-election, nearly 70 million people still voted for him. That’s a higher vote total than Hillary Clinton got in 2016, when she won the popular vote but still lost the election. Joe Biden also won a record-setting popular vote total, given this year’s massive turnout. But there was no “blue wave” or Joe Biden landslide that pollsters predicted.

And given the enthusiasm at Trump’s rallies and convoys of flag-waving pickup trucks crisscrossing the nation’s highways, it’s safe to say that the political force Trump created is here to stay for now. 

New York Times op-ed: We Waited in Vain for a Repudiation That Never Came
New York Times op-ed: Don’t Fool Yourself. Trump Is Not an Aberration

Credits

Guest:
Jamelle Bouie - New York Times opinion columnist - @jbouie

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel