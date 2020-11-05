Trump campaign files lawsuits in states where vote margins are close. What’s the strategy?

Even before all the votes are in, the Trump campaign is contesting them in several states. They’ve requested a recount in Wisconsin, where Joe Biden won by about 20,000 votes. They’ve filed lawsuits in Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan so far. Judges tossed the cases in Georgia and Michigan, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re completely dead.

Some may wonder if this is Bush v. Gore all over again. But it’s a much different scenario. That race hinged on a few hundred votes in a few counties in just Florida.

Jeffrey Robinson was on the Gore legal team back then. He talks to KCRW about how the current challenges might proceed.