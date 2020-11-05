UC Davis’ new program for students with intellectual disabilities could become a statewide model

UC Davis is starting a new four-year program for people with Down Syndrome, severe autism, and other intellectual disabilities. Photo by UC Davis

People with Down Syndrome, severe autism, and other intellectual disabilities don’t have a lot of options when it comes to college. UC Davis is starting a new four-year program that may become a model for the rest of the UC system. It’s the first of its kind on the West Coast.

Credits

Guest:
Beth Foraker - co-director of the UC Davis Redwood Supported Education to Elevate Diversity (SEED) Scholars Program

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Nihar Patel