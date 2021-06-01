In Texas on Sunday, Democrats successfully stopped a bill — with new voting restrictions — from passing in the final minutes of the State Legislative session. About an hour before the session’s midnight deadline, Texas State Representative Chris Turner texted his House Democratic colleagues to leave the state Capitol building to prevent a vote on the bill.

But Republicans’ effort to impose more voting restrictions may not be completely dead. Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he’ll call a special session to get the bill passed. He also tweeted that he would veto the part of the state budget that funds the Legislature.