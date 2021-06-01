Texas Democrats block Republicans from passing a bill to restrict access to the ballot box

Voting rights activists gather during a protest against Texas legislators who are advancing new voting restrictions in Austin, Texas, U.S., May 8, 2021.

Voting rights activists gather during a protest against Texas legislators who are advancing new voting restrictions in Austin, Texas, U.S., May 8, 2021. Photo by REUTERS/Mikala Compton/File Photo

In Texas on Sunday, Democrats successfully stopped a bill — with new voting restrictions — from passing in the final minutes of the State Legislative session. About an hour before the session’s midnight deadline, Texas State Representative Chris Turner texted his House Democratic colleagues to leave the state Capitol building to prevent a vote on the bill.

But Republicans’ effort to impose more voting restrictions may not be completely dead. Republican Governor Greg Abbott said he’ll call a special session to get the bill passed. He also tweeted that he would veto the part of the state budget that funds the Legislature.

Credits

Guest:

  • Ari Berman - senior reporter for Mother Jones, author of “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America” - @AriBerman

Host:

Madeleine Brand

Producers:

Sarah Sweeney, Angie Perrin, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Bennett Purser