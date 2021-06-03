This year is expected to be one of the driest years ever recorded in the West and California. More than a quarter of the state is facing “exceptional drought” conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Outside California, Oregon officials are taking measures to conserve water and save the state’s salmon populations. In Nevada, key reservoirs are getting fractions of the water they used to.
California expected to face the worst drought ever this year. What that means for crops and wildfires
Credits
Guest:
- Jay Lund - professor and director of Center for Watershed Sciences at UC Davis