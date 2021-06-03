Will Vice President Kamala Harris be able to get a voting rights bill passed?

President Biden formally handed over the administration’s push to expand voting rights to Vice President Kamala Harris. It’s the latest and maybe most difficult item on her massive list of responsibilities right now. The list also includes addressing the immigration crisis at the southern border, selling Biden’s big infrastructure plan, and combating vaccine hesitancy.

When it comes to voting rights, Harris’ role will be to work with both voting rights groups and her former Senate colleagues, even as Senate Republicans threaten to filibuster the voting rights bills that have passed in the House.