54 homeless encampments are the latest targets by LA City Council for sweeps

A homeless encampment sits in Koreatown, Los Angeles, September 5, 2021. The LA City Council this week approved sweeps of homeless camps in 54 locations in three districts. Photo by Amy Ta/KCRW

In a vote 12-2 on Wednesday, the LA City Council agreed to allow homeless sweeps in three districts — two in the Valley and one that stretches from Watts down to the interstate to San Pedro. In total, an estimated 54 locations are approved for sweeps. It’s the latest action stemming from a broad anti-homeless encampment law passed a few months ago. It allows council members to request sweeps of encampments in their respective districts. 

