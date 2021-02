Most people who come down with COVID-19 usually recover fully. But for about 10% of people, symptoms linger (sometimes for months). They can experience extreme fatigue, muscle aches, breathing problems, and insomnia.

More than 28 million people have been infected just in the U.S., which means there could be millions of these so-called "long haulers."

Now rehab centers have popped up in some cities. There’s Cedars-Sinai in LA and the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehabilitation Center in Downey.