Democrats want to include a federal minimum wage hike in the latest COVID-19 relief bill. They want it to go up to $15 per hour over the next four years. Republicans have put forward competing proposals, including raising it to $10 per hour over four years.

The LA County Supervisors and the LA City Council recently approved a temporary $5 per hour increase for grocery workers. They call it “hero pay” for being on the front lines of the pandemic.