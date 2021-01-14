Far-right extremists turn to encrypted apps like Telegram to organize

Far-right extremists are facing a crackdown by big tech, so where are they going now to communicate and organize? Millions are using encrypted apps like Signal and Telegram, which were built for people to communicate freely and not worry about being monitored by repressive governments. Now they’re the latest platforms for right-wing organizing. Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, who was kicked off Twitter and Facebook, said he’s using Telegram and will be posting regularly there.