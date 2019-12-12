Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have to pay a dime in a tentative settlement

Harvey Weinstein just reached a tentative settlement with more than 30 women he allegedly harassed: $25 million split between the women and Weinstein’s legal defense. Weinstein won’t have to admit any wrongdoing or pay the victims personally. The insurance companies representing the Weinstein Company will pay out the money. Weinstein is still scheduled to be tried on criminal charges in January. And on Wednesday, a state judge doubled his bail to $2 million after he was accused of mishandling his ankle monitor.