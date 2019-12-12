President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order designed to combat anti-Semitism on college campuses by closing a loophole in the 1964 Civil Rights Act that prevents discrimination based on race, color, or national origin -- but not religion. Supporters argue it’ll help stem a rising scourge of anti-Jewish violence in this country. Critics say it stifles the free speech of anyone on college campuses who criticizes Israel.
Trump wants to hold universities accountable for anti-Semitsm on campuses
Credits
Guest:
Zack Beauchamp - VOX - @zackbeauchamp
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski