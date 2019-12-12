With Harris out and Bloomberg making a big push in California, where does that leave the primary race?

Former New York City Mayor and presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg spoke in Stockton on Wednesday, after getting Mayor Michael Tubbs’ endorsement. He also appeared alongside former California Governor Jerry Brown at a climate talk, though Brown did not endorse him.

Bloomberg, a billionaire many times over, is going all-in on California, especially after Democratic Senator Kamala Harris dropped out of the race. He also spent $58 million on TV ads since announcing his candidacy last month.

We break down the state of the 2020 race, and whether Bloomberg has any chance in progressive, but notoriously expensive, California.