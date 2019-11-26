Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard isn’t getting much, if any, love from members of her own party. Gabbard has even been accused of being a Russian asset by Hillary Clinton. It’s raised plenty of eyebrows, and led to headlines like “What, Exactly, Is Tulsi Gabbard Up To?”
Democrats don’t like Tulsi Gabbard, but the alt-right does
