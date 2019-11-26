A wind-driven brush fire sparked in Santa Barbara on Monday afternoon. Thousands of people have been ordered to evacuate as the Cave Fire spreads. Fires are the norm in California now -- as well as Australia. But Australia has developed a warning system, one that California might want to emulate.
How California can improve its fire warning system: Lessons from Australia
