Rain, a new rideshare system, and the busiest travel week of the year are likely to cause more stress at LAX. Airport officials say between last week and the beginning of December, more than 3 million people will pass through the airport.

On top of storm predictions, it’ll be the first major test for LAX-IT, the airport’s new rideshare pickup system. The goal was to curb the airport’s unruly traffic. But people are still reporting long wait times and even longer traffic lines.