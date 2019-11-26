Will new vaccine effectively save bees?

Honey bees.

Honey bees. Photo credit: PollyDot/CC 2.0, via Pixabay

Bees have been dying off in masses, and no one knows why. Bees are crucial to the food chain. Now there’s hope: a bee vaccine. The scientists who developed it say it could provide immunity against diseases that are killing some bees. We speak with scientist Annette Kleiser, CEO of the company developing the vaccine. 

