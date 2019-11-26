Bees have been dying off in masses, and no one knows why. Bees are crucial to the food chain. Now there’s hope: a bee vaccine. The scientists who developed it say it could provide immunity against diseases that are killing some bees. We speak with scientist Annette Kleiser, CEO of the company developing the vaccine.
Will new vaccine effectively save bees?
Credits
Guest:
Annette Kleiser - biologist and CEO of Dalan Animal Health
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney