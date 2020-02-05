Oscar-nominated film shows fall of democracy in Brazil

“The Edge of Democracy” is nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars. It follows Brazil’s first steps in embracing democracy, starting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s election in 2003. Lula, as he’s known, was once considered the most popular politician on earth.

Then he went to prison on corruption charges. He and his supporters say those chargers were trumped up by the right wing.

Now that far right is firmly in power. Jair Bolsonaro was elected president in 2018. He’s an ultra-conservative former military officer who has praised the previous military dictatorship.