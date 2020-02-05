Prosecutor drops charges against Newport Beach couple accused of serial rape

Orange County District Attorney General Todd Spitzer says he plans to drop charges against a Newport Beach doctor and his girlfriend who had been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least half a dozen women. Spitzer says there’s not enough evidence to prove their guilt.

The case against Grant Robicheaux and Cerissa Riley drew national and international attention when charges were filed two years ago by Spitzer’s predecessor Tony Rackauckas. Now the two men are blaming each other for the collapse of the case.