Trump staged reunion between military couple. One Army wife calls it ‘reunion porn’

Hosted by
Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams sits with his wife Amy Williams and children after he surprised her from a deployment in Afghanistan to attend U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020.

Sgt. 1st Class Townsend Williams sits with his wife Amy Williams and children after he surprised her from a deployment in Afghanistan to attend U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. February 4, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Tom Brenner.

During his State of the Union speech, President Trump thanked military wife Amy Willians for her family’s service. Her two young children were by her side. Then her husband, who had been serving in Afghanistan, came down the stairs and hugged his family. This kind of spectacle is “reunion porn,” says Amy Bushatz, whose husband serves in the Army. 

Credits

Guest:
Amy Bushatz - executive editor of military.com

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin