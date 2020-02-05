During his State of the Union speech, President Trump thanked military wife Amy Willians for her family’s service. Her two young children were by her side. Then her husband, who had been serving in Afghanistan, came down the stairs and hugged his family. This kind of spectacle is “reunion porn,” says Amy Bushatz, whose husband serves in the Army.
Trump staged reunion between military couple. One Army wife calls it ‘reunion porn’
