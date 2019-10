Before social media gave us targeted ads and we could have curated boxes of things shipped right to our doors, we had to be wooed by a jingle or snappy commercial.

These ads were written by fictional ad executives like Don Draper on “Mad Men,” or more realistically, people like Howie Cohen.

Maybe you’ve seen some of Cohen’s work:

Cohen compiled the stories behind the ads in his new memoir titled “I Can’t Believe I Lived the Whole Thing: A Memoir from the Golden Age of Advertising.”