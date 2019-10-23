Trump says the U.S. is done fighting in Syria. What does that mean for the Kurds and ISIS?

Hosted by
A boy wearing a Turkish flag stands next to a Turkish soldier as another boy gestures in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria October 23, 2019.

A boy wearing a Turkish flag stands next to a Turkish soldier as another boy gestures in the town of Tal Abyad, Syria October 23, 2019. Credit: REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi.

President Trump today announced the end of sanctions on Turkey, which had been in place for about 10 days. Trump said he believes Turkey will now abide by a ceasefire in northeast Syria. That ceasefire will be enforced by Russia and Turkey, not the United States. Trump said the U.S. is basically washing its hands of this problem and withdrawing from the area. So where does that leave the Kurds, who live there and who were protected by the U.S.? And who will fight ISIS?

Credits

Guest:
Rukmini Callimachi - New York Times - @rcallimachi

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells