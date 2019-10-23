Trump says the U.S. is done fighting in Syria. What does that mean for the Kurds and ISIS?

President Trump today announced the end of sanctions on Turkey, which had been in place for about 10 days. Trump said he believes Turkey will now abide by a ceasefire in northeast Syria. That ceasefire will be enforced by Russia and Turkey, not the United States. Trump said the U.S. is basically washing its hands of this problem and withdrawing from the area. So where does that leave the Kurds, who live there and who were protected by the U.S.? And who will fight ISIS?