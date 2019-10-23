When $350,000 isn’t enough: What it means to be wealthy in LA

Lamborghini in a city.

Lamborghini in a city. Credit: Pixabay. 

Some household budgets of America’s upper middle class have gone viral. People who earn $200,000 to $300,000 per year are claiming they’re tapped out and struggling to scrape by. It sounds absurd, especially if you’re from parts of the country where $100,000 can buy a nice house in a good neighborhood. 

But in places like Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco, quarter-million dollar budgets can be stretched thin. That shows how unaffordable these cities have become for everyone, not just the working class.

Credits

Guest:
Annie Lowrey - The Atlantic - @annielowrey

More:

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Caleigh Wells