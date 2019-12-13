Our critics review “Uncut Gems,” starring Adam Sandler as a jewelry store owner and a compulsive gambler; “A Hidden Life,” a historical film by Terrence Malick about an Austrian farmer who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War Two; “Richard Jewell,” based on the true story of the security guard who discovered a bomb at the 1996 Olympic Games; and “Jumanji: The Next Level,” starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnsson.
“Richard Jewell” smears a late journalist for no reason, critic says
