Mexico City has 9 million people and 45 government-owned ambulances. Private ambulances pick up the slack, even though many of their passengers don’t have insurance or money to pay them. One of these private ambulances is owned and operated by the Ochoa family. Filmmaker Luke Lorentzen rode along with the Ochoas for three years. He’s made a documentary about them called “Midnight Family.”



