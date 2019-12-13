What’s next for Brexit, Scotland, and lessons for the US after the British elections

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a landslide victory for the Conservatives yesterday, centered around his signature campaign promise.

“We will get Brexit done on time by the 31st of January - no ifs, no buts, no maybes,” Johnson said during his victory speech Friday morning. “Leaving the European Union as one United Kingdom. Taking back control of our laws, borders, money, our trade, immigration system. Delivering on the democratic mandate of the people.”

The Tories also picked up a lot of voters who normally cast their ballots for the Labour Party. This Conservative surge could offer lessons for the U.S. as the 2020 presidential election approaches.