The growing COVID-19 problem in Mexico and Brazil

People wait to receive donations of cooking gas bottles distributed by Central Unica das Favelas (CUFA), a Brazilian non-governmental organization, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020.

People wait to receive donations of cooking gas bottles distributed by Central Unica das Favelas (CUFA), a Brazilian non-governmental organization, following the coronavirus disease outbreak, in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil May 22, 2020. Photo credit: Pilar Olivares/Reuters

Brazil now has the third-largest outbreak of coronavirus in the world. It’s behind only the U.S. and Russia in the number of confirmed cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The crisis in South America’s largest nation has been downplayed. Meanwhile in Mexico, 6500 people have died from COVID-19, and there are accusations that the government may be intentionally undercounting the number of coronavirus victims.

