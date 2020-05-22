Brazil now has the third-largest outbreak of coronavirus in the world. It’s behind only the U.S. and Russia in the number of confirmed cases, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The crisis in South America’s largest nation has been downplayed. Meanwhile in Mexico, 6500 people have died from COVID-19, and there are accusations that the government may be intentionally undercounting the number of coronavirus victims.
The growing COVID-19 problem in Mexico and Brazil
