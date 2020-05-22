‘Black-ish’ star Deon Cole becomes a DJ during quarantine

Deon Cole jokes about dining, strangers, and more on his Netflix comedy special.

Deon Cole jokes about dining, strangers, and more on his Netflix comedy special. Photo credit: John Roberts/Netflix

Comedian Deon Cole is best known for his role on the comedy show “Black-ish” and its spinoff “Grown-ish.” In both shows, Cole plays Charlie Telphy, who often helps explain the complexities of being a black man to his white coworkers. Cole also has a comedy special on Netflix called “Cole Hearted.” He shares what he’s been doing during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Credits

Guest:
Deon Cole - comedian and actor

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Angie Perrin, Caleigh Wells