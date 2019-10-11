How evacuees are coping with the Saddleridge fire

Multiple fires are blazing across the state, including the Saddleridge fire that broke out on Thursday. It’s moving fast in the San Fernando Valley. By noon today, thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, and upwards of 4700 acres were burned.

KCRW reporter Anna Scott gives an update from an evacuation site. We hear Jeff Kane, a Porter Ranch resident who was notified to evacuate at 3 AM. And we learn how big tech companies in Silicon Valley were spared from this week’s scheduled blackouts.