How evacuees are coping with the Saddleridge fire

A wind-driven wildfire burns near power line tower in Sylmar, California, U.S., October 10, 2019.

A wind-driven wildfire burns near power line tower in Sylmar, California, U.S., October 10, 2019. Photo credit: Gene Blevins/Reuters

Multiple fires are blazing across the state, including the Saddleridge fire that broke out on Thursday. It’s moving fast in the San Fernando Valley. By noon today, thousands of people were forced to flee their homes, and upwards of 4700 acres were burned.

KCRW reporter Anna Scott gives an update from an evacuation site. We hear Jeff Kane, a Porter Ranch resident who was notified to evacuate at 3 AM. And we learn how big tech companies in Silicon Valley were spared from this week’s scheduled blackouts. 

Jeff Kane - Porter Ranch resident who was evacuated, Michael Wara - Senior Research Scholar at the Woods Institute for the Environment; Director of the Climate and Energy Policy Program at Stanford University

Barbara Bogaev

Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Rebecca Mooney

Anna Scott