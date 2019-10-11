‘Parasite’ is possibly the best movie of the year, says critic

The Kim Family (Woo-sik Choi, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang, So-dam Park) in “Parasite.”

The Kim Family (Woo-sik Choi, Kang-ho Song, Hye-jin Jang, So-dam Park) in “Parasite.” Photo credit: NEON CJ Entertainment

Our critics review “Parasite,” from Korean director Joon-ho Bong, a poor family and a rich family who become entangled; “Gemini Man,” a thriller directed by Ang Lee and starring Will Smith; “The King,” about young Henry V who becomes the King of England in the 15th century; and the new animated feature “The Addams Family.” 

Guests:
William Bibbiani - film critic, and co-host of the podcasts Canceled Too Soon and Critically Acclaimed - @williambibbiani, Christy Lemire - film critic and co-host of the podcast What the Flick?! and Breakfast all Day - @christylemire

Barbara Bogaev

Michell Eloy, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Amy Ta, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Devan Schwartz, Rebecca Mooney