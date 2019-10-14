The U.S. is withdrawing about 1,000 troops from northern Syria. Meanwhile, Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s forces returned to the region as part of a deal between Damascus and the Kurds. That happened after Turkey’s forces invaded Kurdish-held territory last week. We get an update on these events, and what they mean for stability of the middle east. Could there be a resurgence of ISIS?
What does US military withdrawal from Syria mean for ISIS?
Credits
Guest:
Jennifer Cafarella - Research Director at the Institute for the Study of War
Host:
Barbara Bogaev
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Rosalie Atkinson, Brian Hardzinski, Rebecca Mooney